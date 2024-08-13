Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $37.50 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $37.50 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.83.

CHUY stock opened at $37.05 on Monday. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $39.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average is $30.98. The stock has a market cap of $638.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 382,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,533,000 after buying an additional 32,142 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 9,931 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 117.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 150,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 81,144 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

