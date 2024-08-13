Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.43.

Get Cineplex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cineplex

Cineplex Stock Performance

Cineplex Company Profile

TSE CGX opened at C$9.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69. The stock has a market cap of C$620.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.74. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$7.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.10.

(Get Free Report)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.