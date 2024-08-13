CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of CleanTech Lithium Plc (LON:CTL – Get Free Report) fell 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.50 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.94 ($0.20). 257,183 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 661,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.22).

CleanTech Lithium Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £22.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.00 and a beta of -0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.77.

CleanTech Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CleanTech Lithium Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Chile. It holds interests in the Laguna Verde, Francisco Basin, and Llamara projects that covers an area of approximately 500 square kilometers. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CleanTech Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanTech Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.