Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 273.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,967,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,490,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 314,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 54,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 34,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

