Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.24

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.24 and traded as low as C$8.24. Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) shares last traded at C$8.24, with a volume of 62,614 shares.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$536.82 million and a PE ratio of 86.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.40.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. The company offers shellfishes, scallops, lobsters, clams, cold-water shrimps, langoustines, whelks, crabs, and ground fishes. It sells its products to retailers, food distributors and operators, processors, wholesalers, and importers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.