Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Clipper Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLPR opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.17 million, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.32. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $6.22.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 50.47% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $37.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Clipper Realty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James cut Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Clipper Realty

About Clipper Realty

(Get Free Report)

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.