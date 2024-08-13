Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.10.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $73.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.74 and a 200 day moving average of $71.53. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $56.28 and a 12 month high of $76.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 107,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64,784 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 477,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,417,000 after buying an additional 210,780 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,110,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $5,876,000. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

