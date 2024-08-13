Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Position Raised by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,328,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,686,000 after purchasing an additional 97,238 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 233,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,101,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 110,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on KOF. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.91.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $87.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $104.38. The stock has a market cap of $146.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.8325 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

