Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $11.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CDXS has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Codexis currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.00.

Codexis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.12. Codexis has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Codexis had a negative net margin of 87.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Codexis by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 189,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Codexis by 57.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Codexis by 674.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 72.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

Featured Stories

