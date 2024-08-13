Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Cognex has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years. Cognex has a payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cognex to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. Cognex has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $53.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 66.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity at Cognex

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Cognex’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.62 per share, for a total transaction of $77,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at $437,950.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cognex from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Cognex from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.62.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

