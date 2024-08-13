Collective Audience, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAUD) Short Interest Up 420.0% in July

Collective Audience, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAUD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a growth of 420.0% from the July 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Collective Audience Price Performance

Shares of CAUD opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. Collective Audience has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $38.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62.

Get Collective Audience alerts:

Collective Audience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Collective Audience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Audience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.