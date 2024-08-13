Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) PT Raised to $42.00

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on COLL. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COLL

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average is $34.86. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $40.95.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.94 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.98% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $674,279.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,476,207.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 56,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $1,930,301.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,549.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $674,279.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,207.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.