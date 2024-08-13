Comerica Bank Grows Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 58,158.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 41,874 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.15% of Stoneridge worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter worth about $238,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 28.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Stock Performance

SRI opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.73 million, a PE ratio of -96.21 and a beta of 1.33. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $22.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.90 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 3.03%. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRI. StockNews.com raised shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

