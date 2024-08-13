Comerica Bank Has $380.75 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,110,801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11,549 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.6% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $380,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,515,000. DCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at $95,335,255.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,106,726 shares of company stock worth $1,221,095,028. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $166.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.24 and its 200-day moving average is $180.28.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.69.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

