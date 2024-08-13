Comerica Bank Has $680,000 Stock Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 98.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth $416,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 338,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 168,644 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth about $772,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $440.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.14. Varex Imaging Co. has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $21.50.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $209.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shubham Maheshwari acquired 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $98,896.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

