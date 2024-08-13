Comerica Bank Has $828,000 Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 38.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.32 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.02. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $52.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $99.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.22 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 4.69%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on STAA shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

