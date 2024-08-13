Comerica Bank Purchases 2,372 Shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 385,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 84,582 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 254,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,540,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 311.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 50,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 38,030 shares during the period.

Get Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PFFV opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.60.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.