Comerica Bank Sells 1,634 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Banner were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Banner by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,187,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,301,000 after purchasing an additional 40,988 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Banner by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,257,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,934,000 after purchasing an additional 62,774 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Banner by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,940,000 after purchasing an additional 21,447 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Banner by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 820,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70,143 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Banner by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 717,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,419,000 after purchasing an additional 25,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

BANR opened at $53.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.31 and a fifty-two week high of $61.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average is $47.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Banner had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $149.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BANR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Banner from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

