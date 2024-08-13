Comerica Bank Sells 6,379 Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,379 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSIG. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FSIG opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average is $18.79. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $19.13.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

