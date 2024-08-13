Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 513.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,579 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $312.88 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.89 and a 1 year high of $352.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $312.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.99.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.60. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Comfort Systems USA

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,339. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.