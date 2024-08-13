Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CAG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.45.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE CAG opened at $29.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

