Conduit Holdings Limited (CRE) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on September 5th

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CRE stock opened at GBX 526 ($6.72) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 509.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 502.06. The company has a market cap of £825.71 million, a P/E ratio of 559.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Conduit has a twelve month low of GBX 428.32 ($5.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 548.60 ($7.00).

In related news, insider Neil David Eckert acquired 980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 539 ($6.88) per share, for a total transaction of £5,282.20 ($6,744.38). In related news, insider Trevor Carvey purchased 18,000 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.69) per share, for a total transaction of £94,320 ($120,429.01). Also, insider Neil David Eckert acquired 980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 539 ($6.88) per share, with a total value of £5,282.20 ($6,744.38). 6.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.62) price target on shares of Conduit in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Conduit from GBX 710 ($9.07) to GBX 720 ($9.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Conduit from GBX 695 ($8.87) to GBX 700 ($8.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Property, Casualty, and Specialty. The property division offers catastrophe and non-catastrophe property reinsurance products. The Casualty division provides director's and officer's, financial institutions, general, professional, and transactional liability, as well as medical malpractice reinsurance products.

