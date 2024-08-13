Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $28.77 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Connors Investor Services Inc. lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,743 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,081 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.0% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 31,278 shares during the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $217.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.27 and its 200 day moving average is $192.16. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $237.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,999 shares of company stock worth $35,964,310. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.