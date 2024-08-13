Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) PT Raised to C$4,250.00 at Raymond James

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$3,800.00 to C$4,250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,050.00 to C$4,150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,150.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,300.00 to C$4,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$4,150.00.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Constellation Software

Constellation Software Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CSU opened at C$3,959.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4,024.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3,819.67. The company has a market cap of C$83.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.75, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80. Constellation Software has a one year low of C$2,585.25 and a one year high of C$4,476.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$37.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$23.21 by C$14.00. The firm had revenue of C$3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.22 billion. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 6.52%. Research analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 111.5047198 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $1.378 dividend. This represents a $5.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 14.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Software

In other news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of Constellation Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3,768.39, for a total value of C$3,768,390.00. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Software

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.