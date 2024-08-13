Craig Hallum Increases Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Price Target to $10.00

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Backblaze from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Backblaze currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.60.

Backblaze stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.14. Backblaze has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Backblaze had a negative net margin of 48.62% and a negative return on equity of 105.67%. The company had revenue of $31.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Backblaze will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 10,328 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $66,615.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,111.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,058 shares of company stock worth $131,703. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLZE. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Backblaze by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 62,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 40,181 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Backblaze by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 659,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 208,759 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

