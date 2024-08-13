Craig Hallum Trims Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Target Price to $4.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PLUG. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley upgraded Plug Power to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.19.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.54 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 181.96%. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,986,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,153,000 after acquiring an additional 999,194 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $97,800,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 41.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,775,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,813 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 37.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,422,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 923,579 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,374,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,187,000 after buying an additional 102,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

