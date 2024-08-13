Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CR. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 13.7% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 33,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Crane by 44.2% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 61,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 18,889 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 13.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 4.3% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 193,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the first quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Crane stock opened at $144.93 on Tuesday. Crane has a 52-week low of $82.57 and a 52-week high of $162.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

