Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 235.20 ($3.00) and last traded at GBX 238 ($3.04). 15,184,186 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,106% from the average session volume of 1,259,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 263.40 ($3.36).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRST shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 175 ($2.23) to GBX 250 ($3.19) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.58) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 229.40 ($2.93).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 249 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £565.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3,748.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24,285.71%.

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Martyn Clark sold 10,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.19), for a total transaction of £25,867.50 ($33,027.96). 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

