Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $73.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $74.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRNX. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.75.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $55.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $434,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,653.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 32,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $1,401,145.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,092 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $434,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,653.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,016 shares of company stock worth $8,320,842 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 353.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

