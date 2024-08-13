CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Lowered to $100.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CRSP has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.63.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $46.91 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $91.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average of $62.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.70.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 million. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $378,327.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

