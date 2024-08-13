CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CS Disco from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.
CS Disco Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CS Disco
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CS Disco by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CS Disco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CS Disco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.
CS Disco Company Profile
CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.
