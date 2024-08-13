Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $76.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $56.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group cut shares of Customers Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.50.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $45.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day moving average of $50.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $198.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 20,892 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

