CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,231 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank raised its position in CVS Health by 8.0% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 239,224 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,799 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 84,672 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 368,895 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Argus cut their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.24.

CVS Health Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE CVS opened at $55.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.