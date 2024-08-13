Cwm LLC Buys 240 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,255,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $205.98 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $214.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.10.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAP. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.17.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

