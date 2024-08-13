Cwm LLC Buys 28 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,707,000 after purchasing an additional 918,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $143,024,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,980,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,989,000 after purchasing an additional 286,134 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,268,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,267,000 after acquiring an additional 248,493 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 575.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 288,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,793,000 after acquiring an additional 245,536 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at $608,781.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.57.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $373.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $248.37 and a 12 month high of $429.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $373.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.47.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

