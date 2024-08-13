Cwm LLC Buys 390 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,938,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NRG opened at $79.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.08. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.97 and a 12-month high of $87.58.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

