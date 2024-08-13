Cwm LLC Buys 481 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $105,130,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,215,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,182,000 after acquiring an additional 54,959 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $77.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

CP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

