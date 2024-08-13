Cwm LLC Grows Stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU – Free Report) by 1,508.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF stock opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.19 and a one year high of $24.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average is $23.65.

Get BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (INMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Municipal Bond 1-15Yr index. The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to maximize tax-free current income. INMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.