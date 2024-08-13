Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 31.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Leerink Partnrs raised Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,861.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of EHC opened at $86.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $57.55 and a 1-year high of $94.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.55 and a 200 day moving average of $81.77.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

