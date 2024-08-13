Cwm LLC Has $465,000 Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 75.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,363,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,977,000 after purchasing an additional 128,393 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,485,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,789,000 after buying an additional 35,722 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 8.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,404,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,992,000 after buying an additional 107,888 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,368,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,843,000 after buying an additional 38,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 4.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,318,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,029,000 after buying an additional 60,261 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,768.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,768.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,698. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRUS stock opened at $132.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.94. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $142.83.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $374.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.41 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.33.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

