Cwm LLC Has $503,000 Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in STERIS by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS stock opened at $233.94 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $195.47 and a twelve month high of $243.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.69%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STE. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.60.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 582 shares in the company, valued at $139,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

