Cwm LLC Has $569,000 Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 99.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 132,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 51,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,776.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

TAP stock opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $69.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.43.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Further Reading

