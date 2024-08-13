Cwm LLC Has $623,000 Stock Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,555 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,008,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,954 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,750,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,235,000 after buying an additional 2,450,526 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $23,054,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,031,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,390,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTES. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $328,641,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,733.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

