Cwm LLC Has $623,000 Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,524 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,671,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,669,365,000 after purchasing an additional 58,905 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,967,000 after buying an additional 125,541 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,984,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 607,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 57,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 561,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of MANH stock opened at $247.07 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.97 and a 52 week high of $266.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.83 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,872,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MANH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MANH

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.