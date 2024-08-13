Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 5,109.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAN. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $968,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 133,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after buying an additional 40,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $1,089,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAN shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

NYSE:MAN opened at $69.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 71.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.03 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.30.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

