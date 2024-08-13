Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 3,800.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the first quarter worth $53,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TER opened at $122.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.57. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,255 shares of company stock worth $859,269 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TER. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.93.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

