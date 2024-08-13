Cwm LLC Purchases 1,072 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Veralto by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,355.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,249.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,055 shares of company stock worth $428,345 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $106.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.22 and a 200-day moving average of $93.43. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $107.86.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%.

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

