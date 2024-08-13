Cwm LLC Purchases 191 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in United Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in United Therapeutics by 40.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 529,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,641,000 after buying an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,519,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,316,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $321.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.61, for a total transaction of $1,218,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,019.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 25,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.38, for a total transaction of $8,084,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,350.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.61, for a total transaction of $1,218,996.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $44,019.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,334 shares of company stock worth $39,743,820. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR stock opened at $333.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $315.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.16. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $343.98.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.79 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

