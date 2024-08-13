Cwm LLC Purchases 636 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $162.77 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $219.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.57.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 27.30%.

In other news, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBHT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

