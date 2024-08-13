Cwm LLC Purchases 8,765 Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 103.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCAF. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,946,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,895 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,358,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,540,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 3,904.7% in the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after buying an additional 546,585 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TCAF opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $32.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.26.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

